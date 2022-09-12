At US$128, Is It Time To Put PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on PPG Industries’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In PPG Industries?

Good news, investors! PPG Industries is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $210.89, but it is currently trading at US$128 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that PPG Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of PPG Industries look like?

NYSE:PPG Earnings and Revenue Growth September 12th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 97% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for PPG Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since PPG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PPG for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PPG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for PPG Industries (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in PPG Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

