At US$121, Is Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Worth Looking At Closely?

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$137 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$114. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Oshkosh's current trading price of US$121 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Oshkosh’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Oshkosh still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13.92% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Oshkosh today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $106.04, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Oshkosh’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Oshkosh?

NYSE:OSK Earnings and Revenue Growth June 23rd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 73% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Oshkosh. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? OSK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OSK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Oshkosh at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Oshkosh and we think they deserve your attention.

