At US$116, Is It Time To Put Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) On Your Watch List?

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$130 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$107. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Eastman Chemical's current trading price of US$116 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Eastman Chemical’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Eastman Chemical?

According to my valuation model, Eastman Chemical seems to be fairly priced at around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Eastman Chemical today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $134.27, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Eastman Chemical’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Eastman Chemical generate?

NYSE:EMN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Eastman Chemical. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EMN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EMN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Eastman Chemical has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Eastman Chemical, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.