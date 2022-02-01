At US$113, Is It Time To Put Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$120 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$106. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Robert Half International's current trading price of US$113 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Robert Half International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Robert Half International?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 32%, trading at US$113 compared to my intrinsic value of $85.92. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Robert Half International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Robert Half International generate?

NYSE:RHI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Robert Half International, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 6.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RHI’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe RHI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RHI for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Robert Half International, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Robert Half International (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Robert Half International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.