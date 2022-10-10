At US$109, Is It Time To Put Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$123 and falling to the lows of US$106. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Yum! Brands' current trading price of US$109 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Yum! Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Yum! Brands?

According to my valuation model, Yum! Brands seems to be fairly priced at around 5.58% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Yum! Brands today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $103.18, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Yum! Brands’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Yum! Brands?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 12% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Yum! Brands. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? YUM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on YUM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Yum! Brands, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Yum! Brands (2 are a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Yum! Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

