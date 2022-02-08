At US$100, Is It Time To Put TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$119 and falling to the lows of US$95.97. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether TransUnion's current trading price of US$100 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at TransUnion’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is TransUnion still cheap?

Great news for investors – TransUnion is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $136.09, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because TransUnion’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of TransUnion look like?

NYSE:TRU Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 62% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for TransUnion. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since TRU is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TRU for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TRU. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing TransUnion at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for TransUnion and you'll want to know about this.

