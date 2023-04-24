At UN, Russia's Lavrov warns world at 'dangerous threshold'

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS, April 24 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the risk of conflict between global powers was at an "historic high" and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the world was at a threshold "possibly even more dangerous" than during the Cold War.

"As during the Cold War, we have reached the dangerous, possibly even more dangerous, threshold," Lavrov said. "The situation is worsened with the loss of trust in multilateralism."

"This illegal, unprovoked, and unnecessary war runs directly counter to our most sacred principle: that a war of aggression and territorial conquest is never, ever acceptable," she said.

"They clearly demonstrate that such cooperation is essential to creating greater security and prosperity for all," he said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool)

((michelle.nichols@tr.com; Twitter: @michellenichols))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.