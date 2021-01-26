At U.N., Washington assures support for two-state solution in Middle East

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's Middle East policy "will be to support a mutually agreed, two-state solution, in which Israel lives in peace and security, alongside a viable Palestinian state," acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Richard Mills told the Security Council on Tuesday.

He said the Biden administration intends to restore Palestinian aid and take steps to re-open diplomatic missions closed by Trump administration and will continue to urge other countries to normalize ties with Israel, but recognizes that is "not substitute for Israeli-Palestinian peace."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((michelle.nichols@tr.com; +1 212 355 6053; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @michellenichols))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.