At The ASCO: ONCY, IMV, CRDF, GILD, TAK…

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.'s (ONCY) (ONC.TO) phase 1b study evaluating the Company's intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus Pelareorep in combination with Amgen's approved multiple myeloma drug Kyprolis has demonstrated that the combination treatment results in selective replication of Pelareorep in cancer cells and beneficial induction of an inflamed tumor environment associated with clinical responses.

According to Oncolytics, Pelareorep, when combined with Kyprolis had a 50% overall response rate and an 83% clinical benefit rate.

Three partial responses (PRs), one minimal response (MR), one stable disease (SD), and one progressive disease (PD) were achieved among patients with advanced and difficult-to-treat Kyprolis-refractory disease, added the Company.

Commenting on the results, Rita Laeufle, Chief Medical Officer of Oncolytics Biotech, said, "The exciting clinical proof-of-concept data demonstrate that Pelareorep induces an inflammatory response in multiple myeloma, which is an unusual lymphoid tumor with immunosuppressive properties."

Gilead Sciences Inc.'s (GILD) updated results from a phase Ib trial of Magrolimab, an investigational anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody, in combination with Azacitidine demonstrates durable activity in previously-untreated myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia.

Of the 33 myelodysplastic syndrome patients who were evaluable for efficacy, 91 percent achieved an objective response, including 42 percent with a complete response (CR). The CR rate with at least six months of follow-up was 56 percent in MDS patients, noted the Company.

In the case of acute myeloid leukemia, 64 percent of patients evaluable for efficacy achieved an objective response, including 56 percent with a CR or a CR with incomplete blood count recovery. In TP53-mutant AML, a treatment-refractory and poor prognosis population, 75 percent achieved a CR or Cri, the Company noted.

IMV Inc. (IMV) (IMV.TO) said that updated data from a phase II study of DPX-Survivac with intermittent low-dose Cyclophosphamide (CPA) in patients with recurrent, advanced platinum-sensitive and -resistant ovarian cancer shows prolonged durable clinical responses, alongside favorable tolerability, and strong translational data linking the observed clinical benefit with DPX-Survivac' mechanism of action.

In the trial, dubbed DeCidE1, of the 19 evaluable patients, 5 patients (26%) achieved a partial response with tumor regression of over 30% on target lesions; 15 patients (79%) achieved disease control, defined as Stable Disease. Overall, the treatment was well-tolerated, according to the Company.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has revealed data from a phase II trial evaluating Pevonedistat plus Azacitidine versus Azacitidine alone in patients with rare leukemias, including higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS), higher-risk chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (HR-CMML) and low-blast acute myeloid leukemia (LB-AML).

Although the combination of Pevonedistat and Azacitidine did not achieve pre-defined statistical significance for the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS), it demonstrated a numerically longer OS compared with Azacitidine alone and a trend towards benefit in event-free survival, defined as death or transformation to AML.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) said that new data from its ongoing phase Ib/II clinical trial of Onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin for second-line treatment of patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer reveals an objective response rate (ORR) of 44% , while the ORR with the current standard-of-care is only 4%.

Mark Erlander, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Oncology, said, "Our trial is achieving critical milestones and gaining momentum. We continue to see safety and efficacy demonstrated and this, coupled with the FDA granting of Fast Track Designation, is further validation of the potential value of Onvansertib to tackle the once undruggable KRAS-mutations that drive aggressive growth of colorectal cancer tumors."

