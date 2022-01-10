At least two N.Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in February -sources

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE has notified at least two North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in February, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

