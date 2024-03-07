News & Insights

At least two injured in Iran's Aftab refinery incident, no deaths, state media says

March 07, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Written by Elwely Elwelly and Parisa Hafezi for Reuters ->

Recasts throughout with state media reporting no deaths, semi-official Fars reporting no major damage

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - At least two people were injured in an incident during a maintenance operation at the Aftab oil refinery in Iran's Bandar Abbas, Iranian state media outlets reported on Thursday, citing the operating company.

Earlier, Iranian state news agency IRNA said several people had been killed and injured due to an accident there, but cautioned there had been no official statement.

Several state media outlets later described it as a "partial incident that happened during a maintenance operation", without giving details of what that entailed, and said there were at least two injured, with no mention of any dead.

The facility did not sustain any major damage and the injured have been deemed as being in a stable condition after being taken to hospital, semi-official Fars News Agency said.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly and Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Jason Neely and Alison Williams)

((Elwely.Elwelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.