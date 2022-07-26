Commodities

At least three shipments of French wheat sold for Pakistan, traders say

Contributors
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Traders bought at least three shipments of about 50,000 tonnes of French wheat, possibly up to seven, aimed for Pakistan which is reported to have bought an estimated 300,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender last week, European traders said on Tuesday.

PARIS/HAMBURG, July 26 (Reuters) - Traders bought at least three shipments of about 50,000 tonnes of French wheat, possibly up to seven, aimed for Pakistan which is reported to have bought an estimated 300,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender last week, European traders said on Tuesday.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) in its international tender last week is reported to have bought 240,000 tonnes from trading house Viterra and 60,000 tonnes from Aston, all at $404.86 c&f free out. Shipment was sought between Aug. 1-25.

A severe drought in the country and the impact of higher fertiliser prices have compelled Pakistan to make large purchases on the world market where supplies have tightened after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular