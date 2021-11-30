US Markets

At least three dead in Michigan school shooting, suspect in custody

At least three people were killed and six others wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, and a student was quickly taken into custody, law enforcement authorities said.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and six others wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, and a student was quickly taken into custody, law enforcement authorities said.

The shooting at Oxford High School, about 35 miles (55 km) north of Detroit, which was reported shortly before 1 p.m. EST (1700 GMT), drew a massive response from law enforcement and emergency personnel, the Oakland County Sheriff's office said.

"We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We do not believe there are any other at this time."

Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters at the scene that the suspect was a 15-year-old sophomore at the school who used a semi-automatic handgun. A teacher was among the wounded, he said.

"He fired multiple shots, I can tell you that," McCabe said.

McCabe said law enforcement personnel were still searching the school, which was placed on lockdown when the shooting started.

