At least three dead in Michigan school shooting, suspect in custody

Adds details, three dead

Nov 30 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and six others wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, and a student was quickly taken into custody, law enforcement authorities said.

The shooting at Oxford High School, about 35 miles (55 km) north of Detroit, which was reported shortly before 1 p.m. EST (1700 GMT), drew a massive response from law enforcement and emergency personnel, the Oakland County Sheriff's office said.

"We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We do not believe there are any other at this time."

Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters at the scene that the suspect was a 15-year-old sophomore at the school who used a semi-automatic handgun. A teacher was among the wounded, he said.

"He fired multiple shots, I can tell you that," McCabe said.

McCabe said law enforcement personnel were still searching the school, which was placed on lockdown when the shooting started.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

