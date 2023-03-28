At least ten dead after fire at migrant facility in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez -sources

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, March 28 (Reuters) - At least 10 people died after a fire at a migrant facility in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez, near the U.S. border, two sources with the local government told Reuters.

Volunteer rescue workers put the figure of deceased at 37, plus many more injured.

(Reporting by Jose Luis Gonzalez in Ciudad Juarez and Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

