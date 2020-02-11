At least seven US high-yield corporates expected to price today

By David Bell

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (IFR) - Seven high-yield corporate bond deals are expected to price deals on Tuesday as issuers look to take advantage of strong market conditions to refinance debt.

Four new deals emerged Tuesday, with hospital operator Lifepoint Health, consumer packaged goods holdco Post Holdings, healthcare operator HCA and land developer Brookfield Residential Properties all looking to refinance existing bonds.

They joined three deals announced Monday that are also expected to price today, from home security firm APX Group, oil distributor Buckeye Partners and customized product maker Cimpress.

That does not include a US$450m Caa2/CCC five-year senior PIK toggle note from Husky III Holding that has struggled through the primary since being announced last week.

Nor does it include supply from the financial sector where Deutsche Bank is looking to price its first sale of Additional Tier 1 debt in six years, in a B1/B+ rated offering of at least US$1bn.

All seven of the deals expected to price on Tuesday are aimed at refinancing existing debt.

Average high-yield spreads were at 375bp over Treasuries on Monday, 37bp off their low over the past 12 months according to ICE BofA data.

(Reporting by David Bell Editing by Jack Doran)

((david.bell@thomsonreuters.com;))

