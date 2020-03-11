At least one dead, dozens injured in Mexico City metro crash

Adds details of crash

MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and 41 injured when two trains collided on Mexico City's underground metro network late on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The force of the crash, which took place shortly before midnight on Tuesday, left one of the orange trains stuck on top of the other at the busy Tacubaya metro station, television footage showed.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said emergency services had reported 41 injured and one dead in the accident in the west of the capital.

The crash occurred when one train slid back, crashing into another, Sheinbaum wrote in a post on Twitter, adding that an investigation was underway.

People sat on the platform of the busy station, where at least three subway lines converge, as paramedics rescued people who were trapped in the cars, television footage showed.

Mexico City's metro system transports about 5 million people daily across its 195 stations.

