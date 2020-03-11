At least one dead, dozens injured in Mexico City metro crash

Contributor
Lizbeth Diaz Reuters
Published

At least one person was killed and 41 injured when two trains collided on Mexico City's underground metro network late on Tuesday, local authorities said.

MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and 41 injured when two trains collided on Mexico City's underground metro network late on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The force of the crash left one of the orange trains stuck on top of the other at Tacubaya metro station, television footage showed.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said emergency services had reported 41 injured and one dead in the accident in the west of the capital.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz Editing by Dave Graham and Andrew Heavens)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More