At least one dead after school shooting in southern Brazil

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - At least one student has died after a school shooting in Brazil's southern city of Cambe on Monday, the Parana state government said in a statement, adding that another wounded student has been hospitalized.

The perpetrator who has been arrested is a former student of the Professora Helena Kolody public school who entered its premises saying he wanted to request his school records, the government said.

