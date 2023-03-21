At least nine dead, 44 injured in Pakistan after earthquake

ISLAMABAD, March 22 (Reuters) - At least nine people were dead and 44 injured in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a government official said, after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake with its epicentre in Afghanistan struck late on Tuesday.

At least 19 houses were partially damaged by the earthquake, Abdul Basit, a senior official in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar, Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

