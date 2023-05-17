News & Insights

World Markets

At least four Nigerians killed in attack on U.S. convoy -Blinken

May 17, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by Paul Grant for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - At least four Nigerians were killed in an attack on a convoy of two U.S. government vehicles in Nigeria on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that the attack did not appear to be directed at the U.S. mission there.

In a statement on Wednesday, Blinken said the U.S. mission and its Nigerian counterparts were working to ascertain the location and condition of those unaccounted for. In all, there were nine Nigerian nationals in the convoy, he said.

