News & Insights

US Markets

At least four killed, including suspect, in New Mexico shooting

May 15, 2023 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by Ayyub Rami and Andrew Hay for Reuters ->

Adds details on shooting

May 15 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and multiple injured after a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, where a suspected gunman was killed, police said on Monday.

Two police officers were shot in an exchange of gunfire in which the suspect was killed, Farmington Police said in a statement.

Multiple civilian victims were taken to local hospitals, police said, after the shooting in a residential area of the city of around 46,000 in northwest New Mexico.

(Reporting by Ayyub Rami and Andrew Hay; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Andrew.Hay@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.