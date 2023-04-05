At least four children killed in pre-school attack in southern Brazil

Adds comment from President Lula

April 5 (Reuters) - At least four children were killed and four other injured when a 25-year-old man attacked a pre-school in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina on Wednesday, local police and a hospital said.

Police said the man responsible for the attack had been arrested, without providing further details.

Hospital Santo Antonio in the city of Blumenau said the other four injured children in the attack aged zero to two-years-old are under medical care there.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the attack a "monstrosity", dubbing it an "unacceptable, absurd act of hate and cowardice" against "innocent, defenseless children," in a Twitter post.

