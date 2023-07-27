News & Insights

At least eight dead after silo explosion in southern Brazil

July 27, 2023 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by Leonardo Benassatto for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - At least eight people have died and another is still missing after a silo exploded on Wednesday at an agricultural co-operative in southern Brazil, the government of Parana state said in a statement on Thursday.

The explosion happened at the C.Vale co-operative in the small town of Palotina, about 600 kilometers (373 miles) away from the state's capital Curitiba. Parana is one of Brazil's top grain producing states.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

