BAGHDAD, Aug 28 (Reuters) - At least nine Iranians died and 29 were injured in a road accident in Dhi Qar, a province in southern Iraq, a source from Nasiriyah Teaching Hospital told Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Amina Ismail, Writing by Jana Choukeir, Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Jana.Choukeir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.