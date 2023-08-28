News & Insights

At least 9 Iranian pilgrims killed in road crash in Iraq - medical sources

August 28, 2023 — 12:42 pm EDT

Written by Maher al-Saih for Reuters ->

NASSIRIYA, Iraq Aug 28 (Reuters) - At least nine Iranian pilgrims died and dozens were injured when a bus carrying them collided with a truck in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya on Monday, two medical sources said.

The bus was crammed with pilgrims en route to the holy Shi’ite Muslim city of Karbala, the sources told Reuters.

One of the medical sources said 31 people, including women and children, were injured and five of them were in a critical condition.

(Reporting by Maher al-Saih in Nassiriya, Writing by Amina Ismail and Jana Choukeir, Editing by Andrew Heavens)

