World Markets

At least 9 dead in Burkina Faso mine collapse: association

February 08, 2023 — 11:11 am EST

Written by Thiam Ndiaga for Reuters ->

Adds quote, context and detail

OUAGADOUGOU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - At least nine people were killed when an artisanal gold mine collapsed in Burkina Faso's western Tuy province on Tuesday, the head of the artisanal mining association for the province said.

The mine caved in on Tuesday evening and rescue operations began around 8 p.m., Abass Dera told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Around 11 p.m. we found four bodies. Then we found five others this morning," he said, adding that people were still stuck under the rumble.

Burkina Faso is home to major gold mines run by international companies but also hundreds of smaller, informal sites that operate without oversight or regulation.

Accidents are frequent at these so-called artisanal mines.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.