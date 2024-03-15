At least 8 dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey, state media says

ISTANBUL, March 15 (Reuters) - At least eight people drowned when a rubber boat carrying migrants sunk off Turkey's northwest province of Canakkale, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

Canakkale Governor Ilhami Aktas told Anadolu that four migrants were rescued and admitted to hospital early on Friday morning, while search and rescue operations were continuing with helicopters and planes.

It was not immediately clear how many migrants in total were on the boat, the governor told Anadolu.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, writing by Burcu Karakas; Edting by Jonathan Spicer and Sharon Singleton)

