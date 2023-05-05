News & Insights

World Markets

At least 72 bodies found in Congo village hit by floods - Reuters witness

May 05, 2023 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by Crispin Kyala for Reuters ->

Adds detail in paragraphs 2-4

BUSHUSHU, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 5 (Reuters) - Humanitarian workers have recovered at least 72 bodies from a village in east Democratic Republic of Congo hit by flooding on Thursday, a Reuters reporter at the scene said on Friday.

Torrential rain that fell in Congo's South Kivu province and caused a river to overflow led to significant damage and loss of life in the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi, the provincial government said in a statement on Thursday without providing a death toll.

A Reuters reporter in Bushushu saw humanitarian workers recovering bodies from the debris on Friday and counted at least 72 bodies, many of whom were women and children.

Local administrator Thomas Bakenga said on Thursday night that at least 17 people had been killed in the floods and that around 40 people were missing.

(Reporting by Crispin Kyala Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.