At least 70 soldiers killed in attack on Niger military camp -security sources

NIAMEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - At least 70 soldiers were killed in an attack on a military camp in Niger near the border with Mali on Tuesday evening, four security sources told Reuters.

The attack on the base in Inates is the worst on the Nigerien military in recent memory and comes as jihadist groups with links to Islamic State and al Qaeda seek to gain a foothold in the west African country.

