At least 55 killed in explosion at Burkina Faso gold mine site

OUAGADOUGOU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - At least 55 people were killed and dozens more wounded on Monday in an explosion at an informal gold mining site in southwest Burkina Faso, state television reported, citing local officials.

