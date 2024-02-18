News & Insights

At least 53 killed in tribal fighting in Papua New Guinea - ABC

February 18, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by Alasdair Pal and Renju Jose for Reuters ->

Adds quotes, detail, paragraphs 4-8

SYDNEY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - At least 53 people were killed in tribal fighting in the northern highlands of Papua New Guinea, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said on Monday, citing local police.

The men were killed in an ambush in Enga Province, according to the Australian state broadcaster.

A report by local newspaper the Post-Courier said the violence took place on Sunday and was connected to a battle between two tribes.

"This is by far the largest (killing) I've seen in Enga, maybe in all of Highlands as well, in Papua New Guinea," George Kakas, a senior officer in the country's police force, told the ABC.

The Pacific nation is home to hundreds of tribes, many of which still live in inhospitable and remote terrain.

The ABC said the latest violence involved the same tribes that were responsible for clashes that killed 60 in Enga Province last year.

"That is very disturbing the news that has come out of Papua New Guinea," Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a radio interview on Monday.

"We're providing considerable support, particularly for training police officers and for security in Papua New Guinea."

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing By Praveen Menon and Michael Perry)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.