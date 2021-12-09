US Markets

At least 49 people killed in Mexico trailer accident, officials say

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Dec 9 (Reuters) - At least 49 people, most of them migrants from Central America, died in a trailer accident in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, emergency services said on Thursday.

The fatal accident occurred when a large trailer overturned on a dangerous curve outside the city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, said Luis Manuel Garcia, head of the Chiapas civil protection agency.

Another 37 people were injured in the incident, added Garcia, speaking in an interview with Milenio TV.

