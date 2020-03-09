At least 43 killed in attack on Burkina Faso villages

OUAGADOUGOU, March 9 (Reuters) - Unidentified assailants killed at least 43 people in northern Burkina Faso on Sunday, the government said, in one of the deadliest such attacks of the past year.

The government said in a statement on Monday that the attack targeted two villages in the North region, near the border with Mali. Jihadist groups and ethnic militias have repeatedly targeted civilians in the area.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Aaron Ross Editing by Edward McAllister)

