World Markets

At least 43 killed in attack on Burkina Faso villages

Contributor
Thiam Ndiaga Reuters
Published

Unidentified assailants killed at least 43 people in northern Burkina Faso on Sunday, the government said, in one of the deadliest such attacks of the past year.

OUAGADOUGOU, March 9 (Reuters) - Unidentified assailants killed at least 43 people in northern Burkina Faso on Sunday, the government said, in one of the deadliest such attacks of the past year.

The government said in a statement on Monday that the attack targeted two villages in the North region, near the border with Mali. Jihadist groups and ethnic militias have repeatedly targeted civilians in the area.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Aaron Ross Editing by Edward McAllister)

((Aaron.Ross@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 1702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular