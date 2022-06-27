At least 40 people found dead in truck in San Antonio - source

Updates death toll citing law enforcement source, adds details

June 27 (Reuters) - At least 40 people were found dead inside a tractor-traileron Monday in San Antonio, Texas, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

San Antonio's KSAT television reported 42 people dead inside the truck, citing unidentified San Antonio police sources.

The truck was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on the city's southern outskirts, KSAT reported.

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.

Temperatures in San Antonio, which is about 160 miles (250 km) from the Mexican border, swelled to a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4 degrees Celsius) on Monday with high humidity.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson, Rami Ayyub, Eric Beech and Costas Pitas; Editing by Sandra Maler and Christian Schmollinger)

