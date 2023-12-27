News & Insights

World Markets

At least 40 killed in Liberian fuel tanker blast, says official

December 27, 2023 — 08:02 pm EST

Written by Derick Snyder for Reuters ->

MONROVIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - At least 40 people have died following the explosion of a gas tanker in north-central Liberia, the West African country's chief medical officer, Francis Kateh, said on Wednesday.

The fuel truck crashed late on Tuesday in Totota, Lower Bong County, and soon after exploded, killing and injuring many who had flocked to the scene.

Dozens of people are still in hospital with serious burns, and the death toll could rise, Kateh told reporters.

Poor road safety and weak infrastructure have made Sub-Saharan Africa the world's deadliest region for crashes, with the fatality rate three times higher than the European average, according to United Nations figures.

(Reporting by Derick Snyder; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.