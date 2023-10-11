News & Insights

At least 4 killed, nearly 100 injured as train derails in India

October 11, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - At least four people were killed and nearly 100 injured as an express train derailed in the Indian state of Bihar on Wednesday, various media reports said.

Some coaches of North-East Express train, which runs from Delhi to Assam derailed at the Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar's Buxar district around 4:05  p.m. GMT on Wednesday, the reports said.

Due to the accident, movement on both up and down tracks have been disrupted, leading to diversion of several passenger and goods trains, reports added.

