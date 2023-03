CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, March 28 (Reuters) - At least 39 foreign migrants have died in a fire at migrant facility in the Mexican northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, the government's National Migration Insitute said on Tuesday.

(Writing by Natalia Siniawski Editing by Dave Graham)

((natalia.siniawski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.