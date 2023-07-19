News & Insights

At least 34 die in Algerian road crash - fire service

July 19, 2023 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah and Lamine Chikhi for Reuters ->

Adds location, other details

ALGIERS, July 19 (Reuters) - At least 34 people died and 12 were injured when a bus and a car collided in Algeria early on Wednesday, Algeria's fire service said.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) in the city of Tamanrasset, about 1,500km (930 miles) south of the capital Algiers, according to a statement from the fire service.

The 34 people burned to death because the collision was followed by a fire, the statement said.

Fatal road accidents are common in Algeria. Official sources say 907 people died in road accidents in 2022.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah in Dubai and Lamine Chikhi in Algiers; Writing by Tala Ramadan and Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Tala.Ramadan@thomsonreuters.com;))

