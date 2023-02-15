US Markets

At least 33 migrants die in Panama bus crash -official

February 15, 2023 — 08:13 am EST

Written by Eli Moreno and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

PANAMA CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - At least 33 have died in Panama after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants fell of a cliff early on Wednesday, an official from the country's migration authorities have said.

(Reporting by Eli Moreno and Natalia Siniawski; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Sarah Morland)

