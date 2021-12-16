At least 27 people feared dead in blaze in Japanese city of Osaka

Updates throughout with detail on victims, building

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - At least 27 people were feared killed on Friday when a fire broke out in a commercial building in a shopping district in the Japanese city of Osaka.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire on the fourth floor of the eight-storey building for suspected arson, Kyodo News reported, citing investigative sources.

An official at the city's fire department said 27 people were in cardiopulmonary arrest - a term used in Japan before a death is officially confirmed - and one person was injured.

Video on public broadcaster NHK showed smoke pouring out of fourth floor windows, where a medical facility is located, and at the roof of the building.

The fire was mostly extinguished within 30 minutes of being reported, media said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim and Jane Wardell; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Robert Birsel)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.