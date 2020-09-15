World Markets

At least 24 migrants drowned off Libya - IOM

Contributor
Emma Farge Reuters
Published

Two dozen migrants and refugees on board a rubber dinghy trying to cross from Libya to Europe are believed to have drowned after their boat capsized, the UN's International Organization of Migration said on Tuesday.

GENEVA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Two dozen migrants and refugees on board a rubber dinghy trying to cross from Libya to Europe are believed to have drowned after their boat capsized, the UN's International Organization of Migration said on Tuesday.

Three boats were thought to have departed from Libya's Zawiyah on Sunday night. The Libyan coast guard found 45 people onboard two boats and brought them back but the third had capsized, the IOM's Safa Msehli said at a Geneva briefing.

"Two bodies were retrieved and very few survivors have reported to IOM staff at the disembarkation point last night so at least 22 others have perished," she said.

Hundreds die each year on the Mediterranean passage and last month 45 Africans perished off the Libyan coast in the biggest shipwreck this year.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Ed Osmond)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com; +41583062160;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular