At least 228 probable cases of child hepatitis so far: WHO

GENEVA, May 3 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday that it had received reports of at least 228 probable cases of child hepatitis with dozens more under investigation.

"As of May 1, at least 228 probable cases were reported to WHO from 20 countries with over 50 additional cases under investigation," the WHO's Tarik Jasarevic told a Geneva press briefing.

Health authorities around the world are probing a mysterious increase in severe cases of hepatitis - inflammation of the liver – in young children that has resulted in at least one death.

(Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.