World Markets

At least 22 killed after two Ugandan army helicopters crash in east Congo

Contributor
Fiston Mahamba Reuters
Published

A t least 22 people were killed when two Ugandan military helicopters crashed in east Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, a Congo army spokesman who did not wish to be named told Reuters on Wednesday.

Adds Uganda army comment

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 28 (Reuters) - At least 22 people were killed when two Ugandan military helicopters crashed in east Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, a Congo army spokesman who did not wish to be named told Reuters on Wednesday.

Uganda sent troops to its central African neighbour in December to help fight a violent rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

"The [Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF)] have not yet told us the circumstances of the crash," the spokesman said without providing further detail.

UPDF spokesman Felix Kulayigye confirmed one helicopter crash and said "there were fatalities, but I don't have any extra details at the moment".

The ADF is among several militias wrangling over land and resources in Congo's mineral-rich east over the past decade, a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions.

(Reporting by Fiston Mahamba Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The UK's Plan to Fix the Economy

Sep 26, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular