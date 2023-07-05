News & Insights

At least 20 people dead in Mexico after bus crashes into ravine -state official

July 05, 2023 — 02:31 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - At least 20 people died after a bus crashed into a ravine in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the state public prosecutor's office said.

Seventeen people were injured, the spokesperson said.

Local news outlet Milenio reported on Wednesday that the death toll was at 25.

The accident occurred in the town of Magdalena Penasco, the state's governor said on Twitter.

State transport police tweeted that the bus was heading from Mexico City to Yosondua, a municpality in western Oaxaca.

