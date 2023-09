MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - At least 20 people were killed in an explosion at a fuel depot in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, local Armenian authorities said.

They added 290 people were admitted to hospitals, dozens of them "still in critical condition".

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((moscow.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.