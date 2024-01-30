News & Insights

US Markets

At least 19 dead in Mexico highway crash involving a passenger bus -local media

January 30, 2024 — 09:59 am EST

Written by Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A highway collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Mexico's northwestern Sinaloa state early on Tuesday killed at least 19 people, according to local media reports.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.