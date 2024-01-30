At least 19 dead in Mexico highway crash involving a passenger bus -local media

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A highway collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Mexico's northwestern Sinaloa state early on Tuesday killed at least 19 people, according to local media reports.

