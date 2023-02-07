At least 1,712 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes

Credit: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD

February 07, 2023 — 03:13 am EST

Written by Hatem Maher and Timour Azhari for Reuters ->

Updates with new toll number in opposition held areas

BEIRUT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - At least 1,712 people were killed and thousands injured in Syria following a number of deadly earthquakes and aftershocks in neighbouring Turkey, authorities and rescuers said on Tuesday.

State news agency SANA said at least 812 people were killed and 1,449 people injured in the government-held provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Tartous.

At least 900 people were killed in Syria's opposition-held northwest and 2,300 injured with the toll expected to "rise dramatically," the White Helmets rescue team said.

A magnitude 7.8 quake hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria early on Monday, toppling thousands of buildings including many apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Timour Azhari, Editing Frank Jack Daniel)

((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.