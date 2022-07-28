At least 17 dead in rare clashes in Syria's Sweida

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

July 28 (Reuters) - At least 17 people have been killed and dozens wounded in the southern Syrian province of Sweida in clashes in between armed residents and gangs aligned with the security agencies, activists and local media said on Thursday.

The Druze-majority province has remained mostly shielded from the bloody conflict that ravaged the rest of the country since 2011 but sporadic rallies have taken place over deteriorating economic conditions.

Residents had also been growing increasingly frustrated at government-backed fighters carrying out arbitrary detentions, random roadblocks and kidnappings for ransom, said Rayan Maarouf, an activist and head of the Suwayda24 local media outlet.

At the weekend, the detention of one resident prompted others to set up informal roadblocks and detain members of government-backed gangs and besiege their bases, Suwayda24 reported.

"This uprising flared up very suddenly and there were attacks on the bases of these armed groups, which are reinforced with heavy weapons," Maarouf told Reuters late Wednesday.

The resulting fighting left 17 people dead according to Sweida's health directorate, which was cited by both Suwayda24 and the pro-government Al-Watan newspaper on Thursday.

The Syrian government has not commented on the violence but Al-Watan said the fighting had quietened and negotiations over a settlement were underway.

The man kidnapped at the weekend was ultimately released, Sweida24 reported.

Sweida had seen rare protests earlier this year, when dozens gathered in the provincial capital to demand a halt to cuts in gas subsidies.

