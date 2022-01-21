At least 17 dead after explosion in Ghana mining region
ACCRA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - At least 17 people were killed and 59 injured in an explosion in western Ghana on Thursday when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine collided with a motorcycle, the minister for lands and natural resources, Samuel Jinapor, said on Friday.
(Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Nellie Peyton Editing by David Goodman )
((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))
