World Markets

At least 17 dead after explosion in Ghana mining region

Publisher
Reuters
Published

At least 17 people were killed and 59 injured in an explosion in western Ghana on Thursday when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine collided with a motorcycle, the minister for lands and natural resources, Samuel Jinapor, said on Friday.

ACCRA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - At least 17 people were killed and 59 injured in an explosion in western Ghana on Thursday when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine collided with a motorcycle, the minister for lands and natural resources, Samuel Jinapor, said on Friday.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Nellie Peyton Editing by David Goodman )

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular