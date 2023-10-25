At least 16 killed in Maine mass shooting - CNN

By Daniel Trotta

Oct 25 (Reuters) - At least 16 people were killed and 50 to 60 were wounded on Wednesday in mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, CNN reported, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

Maine State Police and a county sheriff previously reported there had been an active shooter on Wednesday night but did not provide details.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office posted two photographs of the suspect on Facebook, saying he was at large.

The county sheriff asked for the public's help in identifying the pictured suspect, a bearded man in a long-sleeved shirt and jeans holding a rifle in the firing position.

The Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston issued a statement saying it was "reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event" and coordinating with area hospitals to take patients.

Lewiston is part of Androscoggin County and about 35 miles (56 km) north of Maine's largest city, Portland.

